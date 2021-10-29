More Covid locations of interest expected in Christchurch

New World Bishopdale is one of 13 locations of interest listed in Christchurch. Image: Google

More locations of interest in the Canterbury region are expected to be released throughout the day after two people tested positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Health officials have released 13 locations of interest or exposure events in Christchurch so far after yesterday's news of the positive cases in the Garden City.

They include several dairies, a number of takeaways including a Burger King, a petrol station and a New World supermarket in the suburb of Bishopdale, where authorities say the two Christchurch cases live.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community around the country, according to the locations of interest list, was two days ago - in Bishopdale.

A Covid-positive person was at the Kens Takeaways store, on Sawyers Arms Rd, late on Wednesday afternoon between 4pm and 5pm.

The official advice for anyone who was there at the same time is to monitor your health for 14 days after being exposed and get a test if Covid symptoms develop during that time.

With the city waiting on word of the test results of close contacts, the truck company which employs the sick driver is helping authorities retrace the delivery run over the four days when the man was at work and considered infectious.

Health Ministry officials said initial information indicated he was completing deliveries around the Christchurch area, with some trips to north Canterbury.

People in Canterbury – especially those who lived in Christchurch – with any symptoms, no matter how mild, were being asked to get tested, even if they were vaccinated.

Yesterday saw a surge on testing stations and vaccination clinics as the southern city was jolted out of Covid complacency.

'Risky and uncertain period'

Canterbury University modeller Michael Plank this morning told TVNZ if the virus had already started to spread locally it would probably result in a move in the alert level for the region in the next few days.

"We're in a risky and fairly uncertain period at the moment," he warned.

Plank said more preventative measures could be done around regions to stop the virus going from one region to the next.

Rapid testing on passengers due to get on flights or even inter-island ferries could reduce the risk of transmission hugely, for example.

"These tests give you a result in 15-20 minutes, so it's quite feasible to do that," he said.

"They won't catch every last case, but they would provide an additional safeguard that would just slow down the speed of which the virus can make its way around the country."

His calls were backed by Otago University microbiologist James Ussher who said any flight out of the northern Covid hot zone should only be undertaken by those who were fully vaccinated until the new traffic light alert system came into play.

Ussher told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking New Zealand was facing significant implications should Covid get into parts of the country at alert level 2.

"Until we are no longer at risk of having lockdowns I think it would be sensible from a scientific perspective to have a vaccine mandate to travel on airplanes out of Auckland."

He said having a pre-departure test and being vaccinated were equally important when it came to guarding against spreading or catching Covid during flights.

Call for sick to get tested

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Michael Butchard told TVNZ there had been a lot of planning across all areas of the district health board in the case of Covid-19 arriving in the region.

Butchard said he hoped that it would become "the norm" for people who become sick to go and get a Covid test.

"Covid will find its way through those groups with lower vaccination rates."

He urged people in those groups - namely Māori, Pasifika, young people and rural communities - to get vaccinated.

The Government has so far kept the city in level 2, holding off calling a snap lockdown due to early information indicating that the two Covid cases had little close contact with others.

esterday Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel called the new cases a "wake-up call" and a "lucky break".

"It's really good news that we are staying at level 2, but it's a big reminder, a wake-up call for everyone in Christchurch," she said.

The South has only had one Covid community case during this latest Delta outbreak at a time when Aucklanders have been stuck in their homes in lockdown for the past 10 weeks.

That solitary case was found in Blenheim last week in a person who flew back from the North Island - yet so far that case has not led to any more infections in the community.

Before that the South Island's previous Covid community case occurred more than a year ago.

Kawhia case

This morning Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter revealed a positive case was detected in the settlement yesterday, the fourth infection in the Ōtorohanga district this week.

He said the infected person and a close contact were in Kāwhia until Tuesday and were now in isolation elsewhere.