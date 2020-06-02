More facilities opening at sport and recreation centres

More of the facilities at Christchurch City Council-owned sport and recreation centres are being opened to the public.

Spas, hydrotherapy pools and hydroslides are now open again and can be used without a booking.

Pools and fitness centres can also be accessed without a booking outside of class times.

Bookings are only required for group fitness classes, aqua classes and Tumbletimes sessions.

Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said: “When we first moved into Covid-19 alert level 2 we introduced a booking system for our pools and fitness centres to carefully manage any queuing but over the past week it has become clear that we can maintain the physical distancing requirements without the need for a booking system."

“We have opened our spa pools, hydrotherapy pools and hydroslides, and will be reviewing the sauna and steam rooms by the end of this week. It is almost business as usual at our facilities, although we are, of course, still adhering to the physical distancing and contact tracing requirements that apply under alert level 2.

“We also have rigorous cleaning protocols in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety," said Mr Cox.

“It’s been great to see people enjoying our facilities again and we’re looking forward to welcoming more people back in the coming weeks."