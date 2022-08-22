More fog on the way for Christchurch

Photo: Getty Images

MetService is forecasting another foggy night across the Garden City.

On Monday thick fog hung over coastal Christchurch from early morning and across low-lying parts of Canterbury.

Visibility dropped down to 100m, with just the tops of Banks Peninsula peeping above the fog in a satellite image.

At least one flight was cancelled on Monday morning while a number were delayed in and out of Christchurch Airport.

Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said it would be a dull, grey Monday afternoon across Christchurch as the sun attempts to get through any broken cloud.

"It's looking to rise up off the ground and then becoming low cloud", said Corrigan.

"Quite grey and dreary with some drizzly bits around going into this afternoon."

MetService said there will be more low cloud or fog on Tuesday which should clear late in the morning and become fine with northeasterlies.

The fog could remain about Banks Peninsula until Tuesday night.