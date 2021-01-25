Monday, 25 January 2021

More homes threatened by fire

    Homes are under threat from a fire burning north of Christchurch after some of the city's residents fled another blaze earlier in the day.

    Residents have now been evacuated as 18 crews and three helicopters tackle the large scrub fire near Pines Beach after emergency teams were called in at 3.06pm.

    "The scrub fire front is around 200m wide," Fire and Emergency New Zealand said

    "Firefighters are battling the scrub fire and actively protecting the five properties under threat."

    One firefighter was also understood to have required treatment.

    "One patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition," St John said.

    Photo: George Heard
    It came as quick-thinking firefighters earlier saved a dozen at-risk properties in Christchurch's coastal Redcliffs suburb on a day when temperatures soared to 28degC.

    Residents had earlier been evacuated from Redcliffs as the uncontrolled fire crept closer to suburban homes.

    The fire in Redcliffs. Photo: George Heard
    Six fire crews and two helicopters tackled the large scrub fire on Balmoral Hill, near Glentrae Rd, which broke out around 1.40pm.

    It had been largely contained by 4pm.

    Fire and Emergency's Darren Aitken said quick thinking by those on the ground saved dozens of at-risk properties.

    The crews put themselves directly between the fire and homes as they battled the blaze, he said.

    Fenz earlier said the blaze had stretched 50m x 100m and a number of homes were under threat.

    Photo: George Heard, NZME
