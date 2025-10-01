More images of missing Christchurch teen released as public told to check doorbell cameras

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The CCTV images show Marley on Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough, on Friday, September 26, at 2.55pm.
Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said search and rescue teams will continue looking for him over the coming days, and will focus on the coastline between Godley Head and Pines Beach.
“Unfortunately, yesterday’s search provided no positive outcomes.
“The terrain is steep rocky cliffs and dense bush, which makes it particularly challenging to search, so we are utilising the skills of experts to ensure the area has been thoroughly searched.
“We continue to follow all available lines of enquiry and thank those who have tried to assist us so far."
Said Aldridge: “We urge anyone in Scarborough who has CCTV/doorbell cameras to please check your footage from 2.50pm onwards on Friday.
“If you see or have seen Marley, please get in touch immediately."
Sumner and Scarborough residents will see a higher-than-normal police presence in the area over the next few days as police continue their investigation.
- If you have seen Marley or can help police with this case, call 111 and quote reference number 250927/3331.