More road works on Dyers Pass Rd

Dyers Pass Rd will be closed for more road works between 7.30pm and 6am from Sunday. Photo: Newsline

More road works are set to start on Dyers Pass Rd in Christchurch next weekend.

Higgins will under take the road works to install more safety barriers at several high-risk locations between Governors Bay and the Sign of the Takahe from Sunday, July 10.

More than 2.5km of safety barriers have already been installed along the road last year, Christchurch City Council head of transport Lynette Ellis said.

"The current Long Term Plan has budget available so that we can make several more high-risk areas of Dyers Pass Road safer," Ellis said.

"By the time we finish this next phase of work, we’ll have safety barriers on around 75 per cent of Dyers Pass Road which should make the road much safer for everyone."

Ellis said the council is aware of the disruption and frustration caused by the work on Dyers Pass Rd last year.

Previous road works on Dyers Pass Rd. Photo: Newsline / CCC

She said it is taking a different approach to this second stage. "We’ll only have two work sites under way at a time, which means there won’t be several sets of temporary traffic signals and work sites close together.

"We are also starting the work outside of the busy summer period when there are less cyclists and recreational users on the road."

The work will start at night from Sunday to Friday. Dyers Pass Rd will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am from Sunday. Night works will continue for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed in December.

Ellis said they will be using "some smarter traffic signals" and "electronic travel time signs at key locations" to help people decide the best route to take.

However, the work is still likely to still cause significant disruption to traffic. The large excavators and concrete pouring work will be done at night to reduce the impact on daytime traffic.

"It’s not an easy task to work on a steep, narrow and windy road so for the safety of the crews working on the road we ask that people driving or biking over Dyers Pass Road respect the traffic management that will be in place over the next few months," Ellis said.

"Our contractor will be doing their best to minimise the disruption, but people travelling on Dyers Pass Road should factor an extra 20 minutes into their travel times and, if possible, use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass rather than Dyers Pass Road."