More set to join search for Yanfei Bao

A focus of the police search has been the Halswell River. Photo: NZ Herald

Police investigating the suspected killing of a Christchurch real estate agent say they remain committed to finding her, with more searchers expected to join the effort on Friday.

A homicide probe has been was launched after the disappearance of Yanfei Bao, who went missing on Wednesday, July 19.

“I do not believe she is alive,” Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said yesterday.

Yanfei Bao

The 44-year-old mother-of-one, was last seen in the Hornby area of Christchurch about 10.30am.

The senior officer in charge of Operation Helo was visibly upset when asked how the “devastated” family reacted to the shocking development.

“It’s the news they did not want to hear,” Reeves said.

In a statement on Thursday night, police said they had been out in large numbers across the city as teams worked to locate and return Bao to her family.

The Police National Dive Squad has been on the water in the Halswell River and was assisted by Surf Lifesaving personnel.

“The Dive Squad is utilising sonar technology to search beneath the surface of the water and identify anything that may be of interest,” Reeves said.

Grid searches have been conducted by police in New Brighton Rd, Lake Terrace Rd and in the suburb of Greenpark.

“We remain committed to finding Ms Bao and more people are expected to join the search tomorrow,” Reeves said.

Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving, the Police Specialist Search Group and Police Dog Team, Garden City Helicopters and AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) were expected to join the search tomorrow.

The helicopters will be assisting with an aerial search, predominantly of Lake Ellesmere.

“Police would like to thank all the personnel and volunteers from our partner agencies for the time and commitment they have given to this operation,” Reeves said today.

The investigation team still wants to hear from members of the public that saw Ms Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, July 19.

A 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao appeared in court earlier this week. He was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on Sunday after booking a one-way flight out of New Zealand.

Police were tight-lipped yesterday over what the man had told them. Reeves confirmed further charges were being considered.

Bao's car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house that is currently being sold by Bao’s employers, Harcourts.

“There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there,” Reeves said.

Police had also seen a silver Mitsubishi - seized as part of their inquiry - on the street, while Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on July 21.

Yesterday, Reeves was calling for more help, especially around sightings of Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis, which was found parked in Iroquois Pl in Wigram - and was earlier at the Trevor St property for sale.

Earlier asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to “see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be. It’s too early to say what that is at this stage”.

• Anyone who had seen her, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.