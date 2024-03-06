More St Albans residents targeted by food vandal

A St Albans resident has detailed the amount of food and rubbish left on their property by a man who has been warned by police. Photo: Supplied

Another St Albans resident regularly targeted by a man issued with a trespass notice by police has detailed the treatment they endured.

The man believed to be responsible for a spate of fruit and food-based vandalism in St Albans being spoken to by police. Photo: Supplied

Properties and vehicles on Mersey St had been pelted with food and rubbish by the individual for up to a year before he was intercepted by police on February 18.

Quintin Swanepoel, the resident who alerted police, highlighted his plight in The Star last week, revealing foodstuffs were left on his vehicle repeatedly.

In the latest attack on Valentine’s Day cream was poured over the windscreen of his car, prompting a plan to hide in the vehicle and film the vandal at work.

Now a neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, has provided evidence of mince being left in a letterbox.

“I’ve also had whole packages of sausages over the fence, bread, ham, burgers, yoghurt ... a whole toastie machine,” they said via email.

Mince and this abusive card were left in a resident's letterbox. Photo: Supplied

Soft drink cans, unopened and partially drunk, were left on the property while residents also received abusive Christmas cards.

Police said the man, who usually walked the street between 1am and 4am, offered no explanation for his actions.