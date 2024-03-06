More St Albans residents targeted by food vandal

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Quintin Swanepoel, the resident who alerted police, highlighted his plight in The Star last week, revealing foodstuffs were left on his vehicle repeatedly.
In the latest attack on Valentine’s Day cream was poured over the windscreen of his car, prompting a plan to hide in the vehicle and film the vandal at work.
Now a neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, has provided evidence of mince being left in a letterbox.
“I’ve also had whole packages of sausages over the fence, bread, ham, burgers, yoghurt ... a whole toastie machine,” they said via email.
Police said the man, who usually walked the street between 1am and 4am, offered no explanation for his actions.