More weather warnings as wind, rain set to hit Canterbury

More wild weather is on the way for Canterbury, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast over the coming days.

MetService says a strong-to-gale northwest flow will hit southern and central New Zealand from tomorrow into Wednesday.

The system is expected to bring periods of heavy rain to western areas and near the Southern Alps.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass on Tuesday.

"Expect 120 to 160 mm to accumulate near the main divide, and 80 to 110 within 25 km east of the main divide. Peak rates of 20 to 30 mm/h in possible thunderstorms near the divide. Note, freezing level about 1900 metres," MetService says.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

Image: metservice.com/warnings/home#central-south

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for the Canterbury High Country on Tuesday, with strong northwest gales forecast to become severe with gusts up to 120km/h in exposed places.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

A strong wind watch is in place for Christchurch, Banks Peninsula and the Canterbury Plains, with northwest winds set to approach severe gale force in exposed places.

The forecaster also says rain could reach "warning amounts" from Fiordland to western Nelson, also extending to far western parts of Southland and Otago during Tuesday.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and for Fiordland about and north of George Sound.

Strong wind watches are also in place for all of Otago, Southland, Fiordland and Stewart Island.

Later on Wednesday and Thursday, a ridge of high pressure moves eastwards across New Zealand, bringing calmer conditions and temperatures in the mid to high teens for many areas.