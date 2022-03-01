Mosque attack survivor heads to Christchurch on peace walk

Temel Atacocugu left Dunedin this afternoon and plans to arrive in Christchurch on March 15. Photo: RNZ

A survivor of the mosque shootings left Dunedin today as he began a 350 kilometre walk to Christchurch to reclaim the terrorist's path in the name of peace.

Temel Atacocugu was praying at Al Noor Mosque on March 15, 2019 when the terror attacks unfolded.

He was shot nine times.

Earlier that day the terrorist who carried out the attacks left his rented flat in Dunedin and drove to Christchurch to attack worshippers at Jumu'ah - Friday prayers.

The then-28-year-old Australian murdered 51 worshippers and shot and injured 40 others.

Now Atacocugu, a victim of that deadly day, will retrace the path of the killer over the next fortnight to reclaim it in peace.

Before setting off on his journey Atacocugu recalled his memories of that day, including his interactions with Mucaad Ibrahim - the youngest victim of the terror attacks - just moments before the gunman attacked the mosque.

Atacocugu told RNZ it was important to erase the terrorist's connection to Dunedin and Christchurch.

"I want to erase it - his ideology - from this earth. That's why I'm doing this walk," he said.

"Three years ago - March 15, 2019 - he started from his house to Christchurch, to Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre with his hate, and killed 51 worshippers and 40 people were injured and thousands and thousands of people were traumatised from his terror attack and his extremist ideologies.

Temel Atacocugu is undertaking a 'walk for peace' and plans to walk 350km from Dunedin to Christchurch. Photo: RNZ

"His ideology and him will be forgotten. People won't remember him. But this walk - peace against the hate - will be remembered forever, and maybe will be written into New Zealand history too."

Atacocugu left the Octagon in Dunedin this afternoon.

He aims to arrive in the Garden City on March 15 to join the commemorations on the third anniversary of the attacks at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre.

As part of the walk he is also raising money for the Key to Life Charitable Trust, the Child Cancer Foundation and Save the Children.

The causes were dear to his heart.

"It really touches deep in my heart because I lost my father when I was 11 and he died from lung cancer."

The Walk for Peace also came against a background of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

That fact had not escaped him, Atacocugu said.

"I hope that peace springs from New Zealand all around the world. It doesn't matter where - any war is a crime and it affects the kids more than the adults.

"No more war - keep peace forever please. No more war."

Atacocugu's injuries had taken numerous surgeries and a long recovery, but he was ready for the next two weeks.

"I'm really motivated for this distance. I will do an average of 30 kilometres a day ... but the first step from Dunedin a really steep hill is awaiting me. But I think after this hill it will be much easier for me to walk down to Christchurch. And I'm a stubborn Turkish man so I think I can make it and I believe my faith and strength will be enough for this walk."