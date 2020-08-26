Mosque gunman won't speak at his sentencing

The mosque gunman will not speak at his own sentencing.

It was confirmed on Wednesday night that he will make no personal submissions in court on Thursday before his sentence is handed down.

The gunman is representing himself, but a lawyer instructed to act as stand by counsel will make "brief" submissions after being instructed by the killer.

The sentencing will start at 10am on Thursday.

On March 15, 2019, the Australian national stormed into two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers and opened fire on men, women and children.

As a result of his attack 51 people died and 40 were wounded.

He initially pleaded not guilty to his offending but later changed his tune and admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

Sentencing for the 29-year-old started on Monday in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander.

Since then 91 victims have read impact statements to the court.

Tonight Justice Mander confirmed the planned schedule for the final part of the sentencing.

The morning's sentencing will begin with submissions from Christchurch Crown Solicitor Mark Zarifeh.

Then Pip Hall QC – who was assigned as stand-by counsel for Tarrant after he sacked his legal team – will make brief sub on behalf of the convicted mass murderer.

The court will then hear from Kerry Cook, a lawyer appointed to assist Justice Mander on any legal issues relating to the self-representing killer.

Justice Mander will then hand down the final sentence.

By law he must impose a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

However, it is understood the Crown will seek life without parole.