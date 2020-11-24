Mosque shootings: Royal Commission's findings to be released before Christmas

Photo: Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images

The findings from the Royal Commission's inquiry into the Christchurch terrorist attacks are expected to be released by Christmas.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said they are anticipating the findings will be made public ahead of the summer break.

She said it is expected to be a lengthy report and it will take a lot of work to get through.

Tinetti said she does not yet know what is in the report at this stage.

"I'm looking forward to receiving it and then we'll be looking through and making decisions, but it won't be me that's leading it from there, it will be the prime minister."

The Royal Commission's report will be presented to the Governor-General on Thursday.