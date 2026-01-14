Mother in court after assaulting her 3-year-old autistic son

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Christchurch mother who pushed and then slapped her 3-year-old autistic son in the head was too drunk to comment when confronted about her actions.
And while there were no visible injuries, the single mother was told in court on Tuesday she needs to learn different strategies so she doesn’t take her frustrations out on her son, who is still living with her.
“It is not easy to bring up children by yourself but the use of violence is inappropriate,” Judge Stephen O’Driscoll told her in the Christchurch District Court.
The summary of facts showed the pair were outside their Christchurch home talking to neighbours in January last year when she became frustrated with the boy, pushing him in the back and slapping him in the head with an open palm, causing him to cry.
She then made a fist and swung it at his head but did not make contact.
The woman was too intoxicated to comment when spoken to by police but denied the allegations put to her.
“You need to learn different strategies so you don’t take your frustrations out on your son,” Judge O’Driscoll said.
Judge O’Driscoll said she had a number of convictions with the most recent in 2018.
The judge said he had considered a sentence of judicial monitoring but would not impose it in light of the gap between her offending.
He sentenced her to 12 months’ intensive supervision with conditions to attend a non-violence programme, counselling and not consume alcohol.
“Put your time and effort into your son.”
FAMILY VIOLENCE
How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.