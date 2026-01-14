Mother in court after assaulting her 3-year-old autistic son

The mother was told she needs to learn different strategies so she does not take her frustration out on her son. Photo: File image / Getty

A Christchurch mother who pushed and then slapped her 3-year-old autistic son in the head was too drunk to comment when confronted about her actions.

And while there were no visible injuries, the single mother was told in court on Tuesday she needs to learn different strategies so she doesn’t take her frustrations out on her son, who is still living with her.

“It is not easy to bring up children by yourself but the use of violence is inappropriate,” Judge Stephen O’Driscoll told her in the Christchurch District Court.

The summary of facts showed the pair were outside their Christchurch home talking to neighbours in January last year when she became frustrated with the boy, pushing him in the back and slapping him in the head with an open palm, causing him to cry.

She then made a fist and swung it at his head but did not make contact.

The woman was too intoxicated to comment when spoken to by police but denied the allegations put to her.

“You need to learn different strategies so you don’t take your frustrations out on your son,” Judge O’Driscoll said.

The court heard the 40-year-old had originally pleaded not guilty to assaulting a child but had since changed her plea.

Judge O’Driscoll said she had a number of convictions with the most recent in 2018.

The judge said he had considered a sentence of judicial monitoring but would not impose it in light of the gap between her offending.

He sentenced her to 12 months’ intensive supervision with conditions to attend a non-violence programme, counselling and not consume alcohol.

“Put your time and effort into your son.”

