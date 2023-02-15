Motive for ex-corrections officer laid out in murder trial

Photo: Geoff Sloan/Star News

A former corrections officer killed his childhood friend after learning the friend had begun a relationship with the officer’s ex-partner, Crown prosecutors said during a murder trial in the High Court at Christchurch yesterday.

David Charles Benbow (54) pleaded not guilty to the 2017 killing of Michael Craig McGrath (49).

Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier told the court Benbow spoke of ‘‘wanting to annihilate’’ Mr McGrath after discovering the relationship through his daughter.

‘‘Why did Mr Benbow want to annihilate Mr McGrath?

‘‘Mr Benbow had just had his suspicions confirmed about Mr McGrath being in a relationship with his ex-partner of 17 years.’’

Ms Boshier told the jury about how Benbow struggled with the revelation, and how he told a counsellor that his sleep had deteriorated, he had stopped eating and ‘‘felt shafted’’.

It was the second day of the trial after the 12 jurors were finalised on Monday.

The trial under Justice Jonathan Eaton is expected to take seven weeks.

A total of 133 witnesses will provide evidence.

Mr McGrath was last seen at his Halswell home in May 2017 and his body has not been found.