Motorcyclist dead after crash, busy Christchurch intersection remains closed

A motorcyclist has died after a crash this morning at a busy Christchurch intersection.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash involving a motorcycle and car near the Riccarton Rd and Hansons Ln intersection in Upper Riccarton about 6.47am on Friday.

A police spokesperson confirmed this morning that the crash was fatal.

"Sadly the motorcyclist involved in the crash has died."

The intersection of Riccarton Rd and Hansons Lane remains closed and traffic management is in place.

"Traffic management is in place and motorists are asked to avoid the Riccarton Rd and Hansons Lane intersection in Upper Riccarton the area as the road is expected to be closed for some time."

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way and the Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

"Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the scene examination continues."

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance was at the scene but directed questions to police.

Police at the scene of the crash after the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance. The motorcycle is covered by the tarpaulin. Photo: Geoff Sloan

