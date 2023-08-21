Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash after fleeing police in central Christchurch last night.

The crash at the intersection of Barbadoes St and Edgeware Rd happened about 11.40pm, Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

Minutes before the crash involving a car, police signalled the motorcyclist to pull over but they did not and fled.

Officers did not pursue the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist received immediate medical assistance but died at the scene.

A woman driving the car had minor to moderate injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the deceased man’s family," Supt Todd said.

"Police will be referring the incident to the IPCA (Independent Police Conduct Authority), and our serious crash and critical incident investigations are in their early stages."

Anyone who saw the crash and had not yet spoken to police was asked to get in contact.