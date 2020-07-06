Motorcyclist, driver dead after two Canterbury crashes

One person is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle in Christchurch on Sunday night.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the collision on North Parade, Richmond, about 9.30pm.

Police this morning confirmed one person died in the collision.

Meanwhile, a person walking down the street and a driver are also dead after separate crashes overnight.

The driver who died was also initially seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Rd) and McQueens Spur Rd on Sunday night.

Emergency staff were sent to the scene about 9.30pm after reports that a car had rolled there.

The immediate area was also closed for some time. Police are now investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The pedestrian was struck while walking on High St, in Masterton, just after 7pm yesterday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7.13pm and the victim was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

Police confirmed, however, that the person had since died.