The crash happened at the intersection of Strowan Rd and Heaton St about 5.15am. Photo: Google

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash at a Christchurch intersection this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the Strowan Rd and Heaton St intersection, Strowan, about 5.15am on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

The motorcyclist is understood to have crashed into a lamp post.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one seriously injured person was transported to Christchurch Hospital.