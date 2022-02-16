Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Christchurch motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The crash, between the Belfast on-ramp and Queen Elizabeth II Drive off-ramp was reported at 6.40am.
A police spokesperson said it involves a motorcyclist and another vehicle.
A St John spokesperson said a patient has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The crash was cleared about 8.30am.
A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said the crash is delaying traffic.
"Congestion is still quite bad, southbound on SH74 as traffic clears. Road users are advised to extra take care until this has cleared through."
- By Devon Bolger and Star News