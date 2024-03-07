Motorcyclist who died after crash named

Leonard Tomasi on his motorbike. Photo: Facebook / BEARS Motorcycle Club NZ

Police have formally released the name of the man who died after a motorcycle crash at Euromarque Motorsport Park near Christchurch.

Leonard John Tomasi, 60, of Lower Hutt, Wellington, died several days after he and another rider crashed at the raceway on February 24.

The Sound of Thunder event was being held at the park by the BEARS Motorcycle Club at the time.

Tomasi was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, while the other rider had serious injuries.

"Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time," a spokesperson said.

The BEARS Motorcycle Club paid tribute to Tomasi on social media.

"Len and his family were always regulars at BEARS race meetings making the trip over from the West Coast," the post read.

"He was always a friendly face with his smile showing well before he said anything.

"He was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he could.

"Len was a valued member of our community and has left a lasting memory. Our thoughts are with the Tomasi Family. RIP Len."

Tomasi’s funeral was due to be held yesterday at Kumara Memorial Hall.