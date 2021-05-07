Friday, 7 May 2021

Motorist charged after alleged hit and run in Christchurch

    A  24-year-old has been charged in relation to an alleged hit and run in Christchurch on Thursday night.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Marshland Rd, Shirley, about 11.45pm yesterday.

    The spokesperson said the motorist left the scene after hitting a pedestrian but was located by police a short time later.

    The pedestrian was moderately injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

    The 24-year-old has been charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on May 14.

