Motorist charged after alleged hit and run in Christchurch

A 24-year-old has been charged in relation to an alleged hit and run in Christchurch on Thursday night.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Marshland Rd, Shirley, about 11.45pm yesterday.

The spokesperson said the motorist left the scene after hitting a pedestrian but was located by police a short time later.

The pedestrian was moderately injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

The 24-year-old has been charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on May 14.