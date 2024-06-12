Motorist on school run with icy windscreen caught swerving across road

A Wigram motorist received a $150 fine for driving with an ice covered windscreen. Photo: Police

Police handed out some chilling tickets in Christchurch on Wednesday morning - with one woman driving her children to school in Wigram fined for having an ice-covered windscreen.

Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson said an officer noticed the woman's vehicle swerving across the centre island towards the kerb on the other side of the road about 8.30am on Wednesday.

She was stopped and fined $150 for driving with an obscured windscreen.

"With winter officially setting in, this is a clear reminder for motorists to think about safe winter driving," Robertson said.

"It is important to ensure your car is safe, roadworthy, and well-equipped for winter driving, with a safe spare tyre, lights, brakes and windscreen-wipers all working, and a clean windscreen inside and out.

"If you are ever in this situation, there are ways to safely and quickly defrost your windscreen, and we urge drivers to do so before they head out."

"It is also important to allow extra time before your drive, in order to check over your vehicle, and safely drive to the road and weather conditions."