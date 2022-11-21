Motorist seriously injured after crashing 100m down bank

The vehicle rolled 100m down a bank on Christchurch Akaroa Rd. Photo: Google Maps

A driver has been seriously injured after leaving the road and crashing down a steep bank on Banks Peninsula.

Police confirmed the motorist drove about 100m down the bank near Little River just after 9pm on Sunday.

Two Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Little River and Akaroa stations attended the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd.

“A car had gone over the bank,” a spokesperson said.

Crews arrived at the scene about 10.45pm.

A police spokesperson said the car’s occupant was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Police are examining the scene of the crash again on Monday morning.