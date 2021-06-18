Motorists face delays as pipes dug up along busy Christchurch road

Three contracting companies will be working on 18 different projects along Riccarton Rd and the surrounding streets. Photo: Newsline

More road works are under way along Riccarton Rd in Christchurch.

Christchurch City Council has warned motorists to expect delays while another section of the road is dug up to replace underground pipes and upgrade several intersections.

Ageing water and wastewater pipes will be replaced along a 1.7km stretch of the road and three intersections will be upgraded over the next nine months.

The council has three contracting companies working on 18 different projects along Riccarton Rd and the surrounding streets.

Jane Davis, council's general manager infrastructure, planning and regulatory services, said some of the jobs will take a month or two to complete, while the major work on Riccarton Rd will continue until March 2022.

"They will be replacing old water and wastewater pipes in the area, installing new cycleways, and upgrading intersections to make them safer.

"Unfortunately, this work is going to be disruptive, but it makes sense to do it all at the same time.

"Our contractors will be working hard to get everything completed as soon as possible so they can get out of people’s way.

"We will have temporary traffic management plans in place to ensure that traffic flows through the Riccarton area are maintained.

"However, if you are travelling through the suburb over the next few months you may encounter some delays.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we do this work to keep our infrastructure in good working condition."

The Riccarton, Middleton and Ilam Rds intersection will be upgraded. Photo: Newsline

The water and wastewater pipes underneath Riccarton Rd, between Matipo St and Hansons Lane, will be replaced; the Riccarton, Ilam and Middleton Rds intersection will be realigned; and the Riccarton/Waimairi Rds and Riccarton/Wharenui Rds intersections will be upgraded.

"These intersection works are being carried out to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

"Contractors are also in the Riccarton area working on the South Express Cycleway and the Nor’West Arc Cycleway.

"These two projects, which are aimed at getting more people cycling to reduce congestion and carbon emissions, are scheduled for completion in the spring."

Other projects in Riccarton include:

Replacing the old water pipes underneath Deans Ave, Waimairi Rd, Puriri St, Maidstone Rd, Ilam Rd, Wharenui Rd, Wainui Rd, George St and Division St.

Replacing the old wastewater pipes underneath Weka St, Tui St, Totara St, Puriri St, Wharenui Rd, Field Tce, Balgay St, Milnebank St and Karamu St.

"The pipe replacement projects on the streets surrounding Riccarton Road are likely to take one to two months to complete and we’re aiming to have them all finished by Christmas," Davis said.

If you live on a street where work is taking place, you will receive a notice in your letterbox with more information. Residents will also be notified before any construction starts about the work and the traffic impacts it might have.

The wider Riccarton Rd works plan can be found here.