Moving service centre concerns Akaroa residents

A busy day inside of the Akaroa area school and community library. Photo: Victoria Andrews

Akaroa residents believe there has been a reduction in Christchurch City Council support due to the village’s service centre being moved to a different building.

The service centre was previously housed in the historic 1914 post office building. However, what remains of city council support is now conducted out of the Akaroa area school and community library.

Akaroa Ratepayers and Residents Association president, Harry Stronach believes this action is detrimental to the community. He spoke at the Banks Peninsula Community Board meeting last Monday.

“We don’t have a citizen hub like they do in Halswell. Instead, the Akaroa Library cannot provide the full council service,” Stronach said.

He wants the full service centre back in the old post office building.

The post office building was previously damaged in the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

In 2015, the city council conducted a consultation process with local residents on whether to repair the building or construct a completely new service centre.

According to community support officer Lee Harper, at the time, a majority of 93 per cent wanted the old post office building to be reinstated.

Akaroa area school and community library now hosts the service centre that used to be in the historic post office building (above). Photo: Victoria Andrews

At a cost of more than $900,000, the building was repaired and the service centre was reinstated until now.

Stronach believes the subsequent transition is inconsistent and contrary to the 2015 public consultation.

“It is as if the council have deliberately gone out of their way to prove that the consultation process is a complete waste of time, by not listening to what the public have to say.”

Although the city council informed the Banks Peninsula Community Board in December that it was no longer cost effective to continue the service centre, the public were never asked for their views.

“The council should have gone through the proper process of consultation and then actually listen to the people,” said Stronach.

“There is a widening gulf between the community and the council.”

Akaroa resident Victoria Andrews shared her concerns in a letter to the Sustainability and Community Resilience Committee in December last year.

The city council responded to Andrews’ concerns in a memorandum written by Alicia Wright, manager of operational process and insights.

Said Wright: “As there has been a seamless transition to the library with no interruption to the service offering, an approach of informing rather than consulting was taken.”

She said the move of customer service functions was due to the challenges of the remote location and was being conducted under a trial period completed by June 30.

Stronach disagrees that the transition has been anything but smooth and argues the true challenge is “getting the council to understand that the ‘one size fits all’ approach will not work in Akaroa.”

Andrews believes the new space is too small to accommodate the service centre facilities as well as the library it already houses.

“City council staff are simply out of touch with what really happens in the community,” Stronach said.

The community board has requested city council staff provide an information report in response to the concerns raised by Andrews and Stronach.