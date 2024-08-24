MSD sorry for asking for 'up-to-date CV' from sickness beneficiary

File photo: RNZ

The Ministry of Social Development has apologised for the "distress caused" to a Christchurch woman, who cannot work due to health reasons, after it told her to supply an "up-to-date CV".

Keryn Densem was also told to prepare for an appointment and "ensure" she attended. She receives a Supported Living Payment and is not required to work.

Densem said the email arrived just days after the announcement of 'traffic light' sanctions for beneficiaries.

Sent by someone announcing themselves as her new case manager, the author appeared to think she was on the Jobseeker benefit.

"I've been on a Supported Living Payment for a couple of years," Densem said. "I've got ongoing both physical and mental health stuff that I've been working on, and after trailing some work part-time and then finding that it was a bit much, I went back to solely on the benefit.

"So I was kind of confused like, 'Oh, what does this mean?' Like, am I about to get pressured into going back into work? I was quite stressed and quite worried about it."

Densem has not worked since November 2023.

Blair McKenzie, MSD regional commissioner Canterbury, said the email was sent in error and MSD apologised the next day.

Densem replied to the case manager, asking what her obligations were and pointing out the email had caused "a huge amount of stress and worry as I didn't think I had any employment or 'work ready' obligations due to my current ill health - both physical and mental/emotional".

She also highlighted she had an up-to-date medical certificate excusing her from work.

In a matter-of-fact reply, the case manager told Densem because she was "in receipt of the SLP payment with 'Work Preparation' obligations" they had removed her from their caseload. The case manager referred her to the MSD call centre for any further assistance.

Densem, a Housing New Zealand tenant who lives on $400 a week after rent, said although relieved the blunt nature of the response also hurt.

"I was actually really stressed about this - I was actually really worried, so just to be told 'you're on Supported Living and this wasn't meant to go to you and I've removed you from my caseload' was kinda like. where's the apology for the stress?

"Not just me - anybody getting an email like that would be stressed, and I just felt the human factor was missing."

Densem later got a more fulsome response from MSD, including an apology.

She has lived with depression, a heart condition, diabetes and ongoing pain issues, and was currently seeking a diagnosis for suspected bowel cancer. Despite her poor health, she knew she had obligations.

"I thought all I had was work-ready obligations, and mine were to keep up with my physical health and keep up with my therapy for my mental health, and that was what was gonna get me to a point where I could step back out into work."

McKenzie said his office had looked at the correspondence between the MSD case manager and Densem, and sent her an email to apologise and address her concerns.

"We want to acknowledge that Keryn was sent this message in error. Keryn did the right thing by following up, so that the error was corrected. We are always open to discussion with clients if something doesn't seem right.

"Keryn received this message as the case manager assigned to her SLP case had been reassigned to an employment role, and Keryn's details were inadvertently caught up with the case manager's Jobseeker clients."

McKenzie said MSD had reached out to Densem to apologise for "both the error and distress caused".

"We got in touch via email as we were unable to reach her by phone. We would like to reassure Keryn and any others receiving Supported Living Payment that they do not have an obligation to look for work."

McKenzie said someone receiving the SLP may have obligations to prepare for work - but only if it had been assessed they could do this, and it had been discussed with them.

"We use information provided by a medical practitioner to inform these decisions. Preparing for work could include employment-related training or work experience."

If people who got the SLP had a partner, the partner might have obligations to prepare or look for work.

"The obligations for those on benefits haven't changed. However, the minister has announced there will be further changes to the benefit system early next year."

McKenzie said staff training included a package to support them to understand MSD clients' points of view and experience "and we do our best to provide a helpful experience".