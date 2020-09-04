Murderer back in prison after parole breach

One of the country’s longest-serving prisoners is back behind bars after taking drugs while on parole.

Andrew Peter McGlynn (53) was sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch in February 1986 to life imprisonment for murder.

The defendant, who appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday for breaching parole, has made headlines in the past for his indiscretions while on release.

Soon after being paroled, in 1994 McGlynn was incarcerated once again after committing an armed robbery.

Another release in 2003 had an almost identical result.

McGlynn was back to prison to continue serving his life sentence after being convicted of aggravated robbery.

However, it was not enough to convince the Parole Board he should remain there.

In 2005, yet another stint in the community was abruptly ended when McGlynn assaulted a woman.

His repeated failures to reintegrate resulted in him becoming a poster boy for Act New Zealand’s law and order spokesman David Garrett in his push for the "three strikes" legislation in 2009.

He called him the country’s “most recalled lifer”.

McGlynn, the court heard yesterday, had been released on parole on March 25 on a range of strict conditions, including a prohibition from using illicit drugs.

Just like on previous occasions, the killer did not last long.

On August 10, Corrections arranged for McGlynn to undertake an alcohol and drug test “due to heightened concerns and information in relation to his behaviour at an education programme”.

The test showed he had consumed MDMA (ecstasy) and MDA, a psychedelic amphetamine.

Counsel Alex Bligh said he took the drugs because of “feelings of anxiety” and he knew he should not have done so.

She said her client was “institutionalised” after being in and out of jail since his teens but argued he was no risk to others at the time of the breach as he was the only person at the facility where he was housed.

Judge Kevin Phillips imposed four months’ imprisonment for the breach but ultimately the prisoner’s release will once again be in the hands of the Parole Board.

McGlynn’s latest parole decision, released to the Otago Daily Times, revealed he had been released and recalled six times and committed 23 offences since the 1986 murder.

Parole Board chairman Sir Ron Young said there had been "very positive" reports about the prisoner and he had been on several shopping trips outside the wire for his self-care unit.

McGlynn told them he was no longer affiliated with a gang and Sir Ron noted he had attended 123 sessions with psychologists since 2015.

It was acknowledged the man was a high-risk violent offender and he was only released on the basis he would attend a 12-month programme, under 24-hour supervision.

"This programme has the kind of support Mr McGlynn needs for a successful release," Sir Ron said.

In and out

1986: McGlynn is sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

1994: Commits his first offence on parole — an armed robbery — and is recalled to prison.

2003: While on release, commits another aggravated robbery.

2005: Another stint of freedom ends when McGlynn assaults a woman.

2020: After less than five months on parole, he is back behind bars for using ecstasy.