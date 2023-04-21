Museum keeping ANZAC memories alive

"We shall remember them".

That's the call from a dedicated group of volunteers at the New Brighton & District Historical Society & Museum. They're working to try and preserve the history of Christchurch's east side.

As part of ANZAC Day commemorations, the group have compiled 'The New Brighton Boys' .. a collection of photos and stories from local soldiers who went off to war. New Brighton Museum Secretary Peggy Butterfield said they are working hard to digitise their large collection of exhibits.

"We've got a lot of stuff. All of these things, if the place burnt down, we're finished, that's it. We can't start again. So we're trying to get it all onto the website". She believes it's important to keep history alive. "People that are doing their family tree suddenly realized that we have got so many resources for them that they can come in here and spend hours and hours.

Volunteers at the New Brighton Museum are methodically digitising their historic records.

We've got filing cabinets full of research stuff and all the big rota scans so much you'd never get through it. I've never got through yet". The team are looking for funding to employ the services of a part-time curator, who can help with the huge job of archiving the documents. The volunteers at the free museum say it survives on funding and donations, but offers anyone interested the chance to research and reconnect with their own family history.

At 1.30pm on ANZAC Day, The New Brighton Museum is hosting a talk and slide show from Shireen Spaull who has just returned from visiting ANZAC Cove.

No charge, but a small donation ensures a better chance of getting a cup of tea during the event.

The Christchurch Libraries also offer opportunities to research wartime ancestors:

https://my.christchurchcitylibraries.com/blogs/post/searching-for-soldiers/

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air