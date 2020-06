Photo: Getty Images

A sweeper truck is on the way after nails were dropped on Christchurch's Southern Motorway this morning.

Several morning commuters had to pull over after their tyres were punctured on Wednesday morning between the Springs Rd overbridge and Awatea Rd overbridge on State Highway 76.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said roofing nails dropped on the road were to blame.

"Motorists are advised to take extra care, a sweeper truck is on the way."