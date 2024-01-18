National MPs in Christchurch for caucus retreat, speak about Ghahraman resignation

The gathering in Christchurch is Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's first major appearance for 2024. Photo: RNZ

National's bolstered caucus will spend the next two days focused on ensuring its large cohort of new MPs are prepared for the party's first full year back in government.

National MPs today gathered in Christchurch for the party's first annual caucus retreat since being elected in October last year. The retreat is being held in the Ilam electorate, which National won back from Labour at the last election, having lost it in 2020. The electorate’s new MP Hamish Campbell said it was great to see people visiting the city. He was seen with fellow new MP, Vanessa Weenink, who won the Christchurch seat of Banks Peninsula this year.

No announcements were expected during the three-day event, with the coalition government still implementing its 100-day plan.

National will instead focus on its first-time MPs, who make up more than a third of the party's caucus.

It's understood the party will be instilling the need for discipline on its MPs during the annual caucus retreat.

There will also be a focus on team building and ensuring National's 19 new MPs have all the information needed to do the job.

During previous caucus retreats, National MPs have heard from guest speakers such as Australia's former foreign minister Julie Bishop and former British Conservative politician George Osborne, but no one has been lined up to speak at this year's event.

The gathering will be Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's first major appearance for 2024. He arrived in Christchurch last night for an informal BBQ with MPs.

National's deputy leader Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ

Deputy leader Nicola Willis told RNZ's Morning Report today the retreat allowed the party to make progress on the economy, law and order, and education and health services.

"All our MPs have ideas about how to achieve that, so it's a chance for us to talk about it together."

Willis said discipline within the caucus was one of the most important elements of it being able to deliver for people.

"New Zealanders don't want us focused on ourselves, they want us focused on getting things done for them."

National would be setting its expectations for MPs, and telling them what being a good MP looked like and how it would be evaluated and monitored.

Asked about support given to MPs in the wake of former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman's shoplifting allegations and statement about mental health struggles, Willis said it was important to highlight help was available.

She said MPs needed to know that if they had concerns, there were ways of dealing with them and the retreat gave an opportunity to tell them exactly how to get extra support.

Luxon will address the National caucus on Thursday afternoon and is expected to discuss the year ahead and the issues his government will be focused on.

He will also likely face questions from reporters about the upcoming national hui, due to be held at Tuurangawaewae Marae on Saturday.

Late last year, the Kiingitanga (Māori King Movement) called for the hui to be held to discuss the coalition government's plans for Māori.

Iwi across the country are set to work out a unified response to the coalition government's policies.

Luxon will not be attending the hui, but met with Kiingi Tuuheitia (the Māori King) on Monday.

The National Party will be represented at the hui by Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka and Dan Bidois.

Willis said the hui was an opportunity to listen, engage and understand what communities were wanting to see from the government.

Described by New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones as a "moan session", Willis said the government shared some of those moans when it came to the high cost of living and failure of public services.

These issue were "exactly what we were elected to fix", Willis said.

"We're very keen to work with Māori, to work with iwi to solve those problems."

Golriz Ghahraman and the war in Gaza

National MP and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey was asked about the mental health of MPs in the wake of Green MP Golriz Ghahraman’s resignation.

”There’s no easy answer or that when you think about the environment MPs, public figures [and] MPs face abuse on various scales.”

“The reality is if you think about it in New Zealand, the stress in all work environments, we need to do better,” Doocey said.

National MP and Speaker Gerry Brownlee said he had not spoken to Ghahraman since the allegations surfaced. The pair formed something of a bipartisan friendship during their time in Parliament.

MP and Police Minister Mark Mitchell, when asked about the mental health of MPs and Ghahraman in particular, said “exercise and a good diet goes a long way to helping with mental health”.

MPs shared their new year resolutions. Mitchell and fellow minister Chris Bishop are both keen to keep fit.

Bishop said he wanted to “lose some weight” and to get started on a “big programme of work” as infrastructure minister.

“I spent a lot of the time reading and thinking about how we hit the ground running,” Bishop said.

Defence Minister Judith Collins had a busy break. Along with Foreign Minister Winston Peters, Collins signed New Zealand to a White House statement endorsing strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Houthis have been disrupting trade by attacking ships.

New Zealand is one of just ten countries to sign on to the statement, which has been interpreted as positioning New Zealand closer to the line of the United States in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Collins said she did “not at all” agree with the criticism, and said there had been no blowback.

“I was very pleased that New Zealand played our part in terms of understanding we are at the bottom of the world, at the end of supply chains, what is going on at the Red Sea at the moment is adding enormous cost to New Zealanders,” Collins said.

The retreat is mostly closed to the public.

Ministers have already been back at work for a week, with Cabinet committees beginning ahead of the first Cabinet meeting next week.

-RNZ & NZ Herald