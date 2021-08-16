Naval Point upgrade going ahead, despite uncertainty over Lyttelton SailGP leg

Naval Point. Photo: Newsline / CCC

A multi-million-dollar project at Naval Point-Te Nukutai o Tapoa to prepare for the Lyttelton leg of the SailGP will continue, despite uncertainty around when or if the event will happen.

It was revealed today that Sail GP's application to access MIQ facilities for teams and staff entering Christchurch ahead of the round in late January has been declined by the New Zealand Government.

SailGP involves national teams in 50-foot foiling catamarans, similar to those used in the 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda. It was set to be the event's first appearance in New Zealand.

A SailGP statement said: "The request for access submitted by SailGP included the eight national teams competing in the global sports championship as well as the minimum number of specialist personnel required to successfully deliver the event. The health and safety of all New Zealanders, SailGP's athletes and staff is of the utmost importance, and no special allowances or considerations were requested by SailGP.

"SailGP and Christchurch NZ remain equally engaged to bring SailGP to Christchurch, including the social and economic benefits it would bring, and are in joint discussions with the New Zealand government."

The SailGP leg in Plymouth, England, last month. Photo: Mark Lloyd / Getty Images

The Christchurch leg was scheduled to take place at Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour on January 29 and 30, 2022.

ChristchurchNZ general manager destination and attraction Loren Heaphy said it and SailGP are "continuing discussions with the Government about how, and when, racing can go ahead".

"Along with SailGP, we remain committed to bringing SailGP to Christchurch so that Kiwis can experience the thrills of this high-speed racing in person along with the social and economic benefits it would bring, but want to ensure the event can proceed safely and are taking the time to ensure that is possible," said Heaphy.

In the meantime, work on phase one of the Naval Point Development Plan will continue, as will the scheduled work to upgrade the public toilets on Oxford St, next to the Lyttelton Information Centre.

Said Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge: "Regardless of the racing coming in January or not, we are committed to implementing the Naval Point Development Plan.

"We are also hopeful that SailGP will be held at Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour in the future and will support discussions under way with central Government about the event’s future."

The plan to redevelop Lyttelton’s Naval Point-Te Nukutai o Tapoa was approved by the Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū/Banks Peninsula Community Board in November 2020.

An ageing water main has already been replaced on the site, utilities are being upgraded and foreshore improvements have been made.

Implementation of the plan is estimated to cost $27 million and will take place in stages over several years as funding becomes available. The first phase is being funded through the existing project budget.

-Additional reporting RNZ