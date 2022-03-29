Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Nearly $7m available for community projects

    Almost $7 million is available for not-for-profit groups working to strengthen communities around Christchurch.

    Each year, the city council puts money aside in its Strengthening Communities Fund for groups and organisations to build community wellbeing in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

    Just over half will be distributed by the city council on a metropolitan basis.

    The remainder will be divvied up between the seven community boards to support initiatives in their own areas.

    City council head of community support and partnerships John Filsell said: "Getting enough funding can often be a struggle for these groups so [the fund] allows us to support them in a very practical way.

    "Last year we supported more than 400 community-led projects or initiatives through the fund."

    Groups can apply for financial help with both operating costs and/or project costs.

    Applications are now open until April 26 and can be made here.  

