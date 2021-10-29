Friday, 29 October 2021

Negative test after Covid scare at Macraes

    Parts of the processing plant (pictured) at Macraes Mine were deep cleaned following the visit from a person linked to the Christchurch outbreak. Photo: Supplied
    A contractor with links to a Covid-19 case in Christchurch who visited Macraes Mine in East Otago has returned a negative test.

    The operation carried out a deep clean of common areas in the mine's processing plant after the contractor - whose partner is considered a close contact of one of the cases -  visited yesterday.

    The buses used to transport staff to the mine were also deep cleaned.

    Macraes Operation general manager Mike Fischer said it had today been advised the contractor had returned a negative test result.

    "We appreciate [the contractor's] prompt action in advising us on site, isolating and getting tested, in line with health advice.

    "We have well established Covid-19 health and safety protocols, which were immediately implemented to allow our team and the processing plant to continue operating safely."

    In the wake of the negative test result it was continuing to operate with enhanced hygiene and physical distancing protocols in line with health advice.

