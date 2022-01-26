Nelson, Tasman, Canterbury residents financially well placed to deal with Omicron impact

Photo: File / Getty Images

New research shows people living in Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and Canterbury have the strongest financial well-being in New Zealand.

The ASB bank and University of Melbourne data revealed the regions had savings balances that were much higher than the national ASB customer median of $3032.

Tasman residents had savings balances that were 31 per cent higher than the national median, while people in Nelson were 25 per cent higher.

Gisborne and Southland had the weakest financial well-being, with ASB customers in those regions about 40 per cent more likely than average to be in overdraft.

ASB said incomes were highest in Wellington, but Aucklanders saved more, with median account balances 18 per cent above the national median.

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt said having a regular savings plan would help provide a valuable buffer through a potentially challenging time ahead, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads.

"Globally, we've seen how Omicron can disrupt people's ability to be at work, whether through illness, needing to isolate or to care for whānau who are unwell. Knowing you have some savings in place can take away some of the anxiety at a very difficult time."

Shortt said many New Zealanders found themselves unexpectedly better off during previous lockdowns when spending opportunities dried up.

"While the red traffic light setting gives us more freedoms, I'd encourage Kiwis to remember back to their lockdown savings and choose one or two simple things they can do to make saving a permanent habit in 2022."

Regions with the strongest financial well-being:

1. Tasman

2. Nelson

3. Marlborough

4. Auckland

5. Canterbury

Regions with the weakest financial well-being:

1. Gisborne

2. Southland

3. Taranaki

4. Manawatū-Whanganui

5. Hawke's Bay

Source: ASB