New act starts on site of historic old theatre

The new building on 24 London St will house two luxury apartments and a space for commercial or community use. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A new building in the heart of Lyttelton’s shopping area is set to be completed by the end of the month.

The development replaces the former Harbour Light Theatre at 24 London St, which has been vacant after the building suffered extensive damage in the February 22, 2011, earthquake, before being demolished in April that year.

Originally built in 1916 as a cinema and live theatre, the venue was being used for live music and entertainment at the time of the earthquakes.

The new two-storey building will feature two luxury apartments on the upper level, complete with balconies for visitor accommodation, while the ground floor will be designated for either community or commercial use.

It is only the third commercial new build on London St since the 2011 earthquake and the first since 2015.

Concrete is currently being laid for the outdoor pathway, and interior fit-out work is under way in the apartments.

The Harbour Light Theatre in 2010. Photo: File image

Christchurch-based property owner Alex Wang initially planned a four-storey development, but changing market conditions forced a rethink and a smaller design was ultimately adopted.

Wang moved to Christchurch from China with his wife, Jordan Zheng, eight years ago.

Keen to make New Zealand their permanent home, the couple began looking for a residential property to rent out.

“Once we came here, we found the Lyttelton community has a very special culture and the view of the harbour really attracted us,” he said.

Wang purchased the 827sq m site for $420,000 in December 2020.

After scrapping the original design in 2023 and developing a new proposal, it took another two years to gain approval.

Construction finally started in February last year.

Wang said the total cost of the project was about $3 million.

The one-bedroom apartments each measure 85sq m and feature 3.8m-high ceilings, timber cladding and decking, and high-end furniture.

Each apartment also includes a 10sq m deck overlooking London St and the harbour.

Wang has yet to confirm plans for the ground floor, but he has been in discussions with Te Puna Auaha Makerspace and Tool Library about providing space for Lyttelton artists.

The two upstairs luxury apartments will be used for visitor accommodation. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Trust chair Paul Dietsche spoke to the Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board late last year about plans to redevelop the derelict former Lyttelton Borough Council Stables into a creative hub for artists, musicians, designers and community groups.

However, with that project still several years away, he is seeking a shorter-term solution.

The ground floor could also be used by Lyttel Creators Space, a youth initiative organised by Dietsche and Lyttelton Harbour Business Association chair Sabrina Saunders.

The programme aims to support young people aged 15–25 who are not pursuing tertiary education, by providing life skills, mentorship and clear career pathways.

Saunders would also like to see Lyttelton small businesses have access to the area for office use.

“Lyttelton doesn't need another restaurant or cafe, we need more malleable spaces and this one could potentially be it,” she said.

The downstairs, street-level space of the new London St building. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Wang said his preference was for the space to be used by the community.

Honouring Lyttelton’s history was integral to the building’s design.

Two exterior columns pay homage to the demolished theatre, while the colour palette is inspired by volcanic rock, reflecting the harbour’s origins.

“We love this community, there’s a lot of nice people and nice culture,” Wang said.

“This area deserves a nice building and I just want more people to visit Lyttelton.”