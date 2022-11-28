New airport fire trucks 'hugely exciting'

The Rosenbauer fire trucks will replace ageing airport fire engines. Photo: RNZ

Firefighters from Dunedin, Queenstown, Invercargill and Nelson airports have spent the last week in Christchurch training on four new fire trucks from Austria.

The Rosenbauer trucks will replace ageing airport fire engines, some of which are 40 years old.

Rosenbauer Australia and New Zealand managing director Arthur Weimer said the new trucks have massive water and foam power to tackle a range of fire emergencies.

"I think there's been a recognised necessity with the increasing flying traffic around the world for the smaller airports to up their capabilities and protection," he said.

Weimer said the trucks carried 9000 litres of water and were designed to drive off-road, which meant they could also step in to help with fires in difficult places to get to, such as the hills.

About 12 firefighters from the four airports trained how to use the new equipment with Rosenbauer staff.

Among them was Dunedin Airport senior firefighter Simon Greenall, who said their current fire trucks were nearing the end of their lives.

"This is a big upgrade for us, it's hugely exciting for the airport and the rest of the guys at home to have this on site," he said.

"I know the boys are waiting for us to get home with it tomorrow and then we'll be putting together a training programme and they'll be fizzing to have a play and do what we've been doing all week."

Dunedin Airport operations manager Stu Casey said the regions were looking for new airport fire trucks around the same time, which gave them an opportunity to go to the market together.

"It does give us more water and foam capabilities so we can deal with bigger fires should the need arise," he said.

"There's opportunities out there in the post-Covid world now. We're hoping we might see some additional airlines flying into the airport, and we want to have that capability when they come."