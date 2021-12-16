New boss at ChristchurchNZ

Alison Adams. Photo: ChristchurchNZ

Economic development agency ChristchurchNZ has appointed a new chief executive.

On Thursday, ChristchurchNZ's board announced it had appointed Alison Adams as the agency's new leader. Adams will start her new role on February 8.

She recently returned to Christchurch after four years with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise in London as its regional director, Europe.

Before taking the London role, she was based in Christchurch for 15 years where she worked for NZTE and New Zealand Cricket.

Originally from the United Kingdom, she started her business career as a brand manager for Unilever after graduating from Cambridge University.

Adams said: "This is an exciting time to be taking on the leadership of such a dynamic city agency with the economy humming, Christchurch being recognised as an exciting new event destination with international sailing event SailGP recently announced, and Ōtautahi Christchurch increasingly being seen as a great place to relocate for both people and businesses.”

ChristchurchNZ board chair Therese Arseneau said the chief executive role required someone who could oversee a complex set of city priorities.

The organisation delivers business attractions, promotions, business support and urban development in Christchurch. It is also behind a film office and the Christchurch Antarctic Office.

"We ran a rigorous search that attracted a wide field of local, national, and international applicants," said Arseneau.

"While many were outstanding, Alison stood out for her senior leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, her strategic thinking, a strong track record of delivery and her experience in managing complex stakeholder relationships."

Interim chief executive Laura Dawson and executive director Paul Bingham stepped up to lead the organisation after the departure of Joanna Norris in September. At the time, Norris said she was proud of the work ChristchurchNZ had done and making a real difference supporting businesses and attracting activity to the city to create jobs and grow economic well-being. Norris was previously editor of the Christchurch Press and Fairfax Media's South Island editor-in-chief.