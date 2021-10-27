Wednesday, 27 October 2021

New Brighton beach assault allegations: Man appears in court

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The man appeared at Christchurch District Court this afternoon. Photo: George Heard
    The man appeared at Christchurch District Court this afternoon. Photo: George Heard
    A man accused of broad daylight indecent assaults at Christchurch's New Brighton beach on a sunny Labour Day afternoon has been remanded in custody.

    Police were notified about 1.45pm yesterday that a man was allegedly behaving inappropriately towards females at the beach.

    A 46-year-old man was tracked down by police and arrested.

    He appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court on Tuesday afternoon facing two charges of indecent assault and one charge of resisting a police constable.

    Judge Michael Crosbie remanded him without plea in custody to appear again on Friday.

    The judge also granted interim name suppression on grounds of extreme hardship.

    Police earlier said several people were at the beach at the time, and may have been approached by the man or witnessed his behaviour.

    They are asking anyone who has any information to contact them by calling on 105 and quoting file number 211025/4455.

    Police said in a statement that they viewed such incidents seriously and support would be made available for anyone who had been affected.

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter