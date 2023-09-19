New Brighton Library booked in for some 'tender loving care'

The library will be closed from Monday, September 25, until Sunday, November 12. But the Salt on the Pier café will remain open as normal. Photo: Newsline

The New Brighton Library will close for seven weeks as the interior gets an upgrade.

The library will be closed from Monday, September 25, to Sunday, November 12, while the "much-needed refresh" takes place, said Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.

The Salt on the Pier café will remain open as normal, although visitors won’t be able to enter via the main library foyer, Robertson said.

"We like to keep our libraries as pleasant environments and tailor them to our community’s needs, so we have a regular renewal programme across all our facilities.

"And this time it’s New Brighton Library’s turn for some tender loving care.

"When the doors reopen on Monday 13 November, visitors will find the layout has been updated, the carpet and floor tiles replaced, a new paint job, soft furniture, LED lighting and window treatments, and a refresh of the foyer bathroom."

During the closure, reserved items will be available to collect from Parklands Library unless otherwise requested.

Items cannot be returned to New Brighton Library during this period but can be returned to any other library across the city.