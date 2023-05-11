New Canterbury police boss named

Superintendent Tony Hill. Photo: File image

Canterbury has a new police District Commander.

Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Sam Hoyle announced the provisional appointment of Superintendent Tony Hill to the position today.

Each of New Zealand's 12 police districts has a District Commander and a team of area commanders who manage the day-to-day operations.

The Canterbury Police District covers the east coast of the South Island into the Southern Alps and from the Conway River, south of Kaikoura, to the Waitaki River, south of Timaru.

Hill's policing career started in Whangarei in 1990 and he has been Northland District Commander for the past five years.

Hill grew up in Mid Canterbury and has previously worked in Canterbury, most recently as the district prevention manager.

He was a member of Canterbury's CIB for almost 20 years from 1996 and the Detective Inspector has headed up many homicide cases in the region.

He was a police officer during the Christchurch earthquakes and worked with the Chinese families who lost loved ones in the CTV building collapse.