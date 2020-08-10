New chief executive for Environment Canterbury

Dr Stefanie Rixecker. Photo: ECan

Environment Canterbury has approved the appointment of its new chief executive.

At an extraordinary meeting of the regional council on Friday, the appointment of Dr Stefanie Rixecker as the organisation’s new chief executive was approved.

Rixecker is the current ECan acting chief executive and has been its director of science since 2016.

Rixecker will continue as acting chief executive until her role as chief executive starts on Monday, August 17.

Said ECan chairwoman Jenny Hughey: “Council is delighted to have made the appointment of Dr Stefanie Rixecker to the role of chief executive.

"Stefanie brings to the role her experience as the director of science at Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) since 2016, and her recent few months as acting chief executive since Bill Bayfield left.

"Prior to Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury), Stefanie has a background in academia, environmental science, government relations and several senior leadership roles in the public sector – so I feel we have found an excellent all-rounder with the added bonus of Stefanie being one of our current directors."

Dr Rixecker has a PhD (Public Policy & Public Administration), MA (Political Science), and BA (Political Science).