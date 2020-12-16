New Christchurch motorway and shared path fully opening from 1pm tomorrow

The Christchurch Northern Corridor. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The new Christchurch Northern Corridor motorway and shared path will be fully opened to drivers and cyclists/walkers respectively on Thursday from about 1pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency director regional relationships Jim Harland encouraged drivers to take care in the early days as people get used to the route.

“People will be wanting to take in the new views, so please give the driver ahead plenty of space.”

The permanent speed limit on the Christchurch Northern Corridor will be 100km/h between the Waimakariri River and QEII Drive.

It will reduce to 80km/h at the interchange with QEII Drive. The speed limit on QEII Drive will remain 80km/h.

The speed limit through the Cranford basin section will reduce from 80km/h to 50km/h. The speed limit will not change on the Cranford Street section of the project, which is 50km/h.

The Northern Corridor connects central Christchurch to SH1 and the Waimakariri district and bypasses the residential suburbs of Belfast, Northwood and Redwood, which will help ease congestion on Main North Road.