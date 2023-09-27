New e-utes for park rangers

The Port Hills and Banks Peninsula regional parks rangers will use the new twin cab e-utes. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council park rangers have received two new electric utes.

The twin cab utes will be used by the Port Hills and Banks Peninsula regional parks' rangers.

They have been added to the existing fleet, which includes an electric side-by-side LUV and an e-motorcycle.

Said head ranger Port Hills and Banks Peninsula Paul Devlin: "These vehicles may look like a standard park ranger ute, but they do enable the majority of our daily work while helping out the environment and incurring reduced operational costs as we do it."

Devlin said the e-utes can carry a large load and several passengers.

They do not produce any harmful greenhouse emissions and are quieter than the standard ICE utes.

They come with a standard three-pin plug, allowing rangers to operate electric tools or handheld battery chargers off the ute battery packs.

"These basic 2WD EV utes, with a range of 400km, can still do 75 per cent of the things we need ranger trucks to do. Just not off-road, in the snow, or towing too much," Devlin said.

"Add a bike rack and load up our off-road electric motorcycle and patrols almost anywhere are possible."