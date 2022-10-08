New ECan council to hold first meeting this month

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Electoral officer Anthony Morton released the regional council's progress election results this afternoon.
“There are still some ordinary votes to count as well as the special votes, so these results are not final and may change," he said.
"We are hoping to be able to complete the vote processing and declare the final result on Thursday 13 October.”
Morton said voter turnout in Canterbury varied across the seven constituencies ranging between 34.55 per cent and 46.09 per cent.
All councillors’ terms will take effect the day after the formal declaration of the election results.
ECan chief executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker said staff are preparing for the first meeting of the new council on October 27.
“All 16 councillors must be sworn in before they officially take office and can start making decisions," said Rixecker.
"They will do that at the first meeting, then decide on a chair to lead the Council through this new term.”
Results for Environment Canterbury (2 vacancies per constituency)
- North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Constituency
MCKAY, Claire 12,232
EDGE, Grant (Independent) 10,524
LISSINGTON, Shaun 8,427
VAUGHAN, Rachel 8,284
- Christchurch Central/Ōhoko
BYRNES, Greg 9,986
ROBINSON, Genevieve (Independent) 9,865
STOCKS, Brynlea (The People's Choice) 8,712
WIIG, Murray (Independent) 5,438
BOYCE (BOYCEY), Lindon (Independent) 1,613
- Christchurch North East/Ōrei
EAST, David (Independent) 14,203
DAVIES, Joe (The People's Choice – Labour) 9,095
CAMPBELL, Ashley (Independent) 7,251
APANUI, Tane (Rail And Simplified Transport) 6,938
KNOX, John (Independent) 6,003
- Christchurch South/Ōwhanga
SOUTHWORTH, Vicky (Independent) 16,147
DIETSCHE, Paul (Get Things Done) 9,671
HORN, Chrys (The People's Choice) 8,577
DANN, James Macbeth 7,153
- Christchurch West/Ōpuna
PAULING, Craig (The People's Choice) 12,635
SWIGGS, Deon (Independent) 10,520
STRINGER, John 9,900
FRANICEVIC, Paul Independent 8,101
DAVIS (MURRAY), Andrea 6,962
- Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi
MACKENZIE, Ian 16,910
SUNCKELL, John (Independent) 14,925
TROLOVE, Peter (NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers) 10,364
COFFEY, Matt (Independent) 5,831
- South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi
WARD, Nick 9,987
SCOTT, Peter Independent 9,711
MCKENZIE, Elizabeth Independent 9,294
SNOW, Roy Teweringa 3,472