New ECan council to hold first meeting this month

The Environment Canterbury offices in central Christchurch. Photo: ECan

Environment Canterbury's new councillors are set to hold their first meeting on October 27.

Electoral officer Anthony Morton released the regional council's progress election results this afternoon.

“There are still some ordinary votes to count as well as the special votes, so these results are not final and may change," he said.

"We are hoping to be able to complete the vote processing and declare the final result on Thursday 13 October.”

Morton said voter turnout in Canterbury varied across the seven constituencies ranging between 34.55 per cent and 46.09 per cent.

All councillors’ terms will take effect the day after the formal declaration of the election results.

ECan chief executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker said staff are preparing for the first meeting of the new council on October 27.

“All 16 councillors must be sworn in before they officially take office and can start making decisions," said Rixecker.

"They will do that at the first meeting, then decide on a chair to lead the Council through this new term.”

Results for Environment Canterbury (2 vacancies per constituency)

North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Constituency

MCKAY, Claire 12,232

EDGE, Grant (Independent) 10,524

LISSINGTON, Shaun 8,427

VAUGHAN, Rachel 8,284

Christchurch Central/Ōhoko

BYRNES, Greg 9,986

ROBINSON, Genevieve (Independent) 9,865

STOCKS, Brynlea (The People's Choice) 8,712

WIIG, Murray (Independent) 5,438

BOYCE (BOYCEY), Lindon (Independent) 1,613

Christchurch North East/Ōrei

EAST, David (Independent) 14,203

DAVIES, Joe (The People's Choice – Labour) 9,095

CAMPBELL, Ashley (Independent) 7,251

APANUI, Tane (Rail And Simplified Transport) 6,938

KNOX, John (Independent) 6,003

Christchurch South/Ōwhanga

SOUTHWORTH, Vicky (Independent) 16,147

DIETSCHE, Paul (Get Things Done) 9,671

HORN, Chrys (The People's Choice) 8,577

DANN, James Macbeth 7,153

Christchurch West/Ōpuna

PAULING, Craig (The People's Choice) 12,635

SWIGGS, Deon (Independent) 10,520

STRINGER, John 9,900

FRANICEVIC, Paul Independent 8,101

DAVIS (MURRAY), Andrea 6,962

Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi

MACKENZIE, Ian 16,910

SUNCKELL, John (Independent) 14,925

TROLOVE, Peter (NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers) 10,364

COFFEY, Matt (Independent) 5,831

South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi

WARD, Nick 9,987

SCOTT, Peter Independent 9,711

MCKENZIE, Elizabeth Independent 9,294

SNOW, Roy Teweringa 3,472