Saturday, 8 October 2022

New ECan council to hold first meeting this month

    The Environment Canterbury offices in central Christchurch. Photo: ECan
    Environment Canterbury's new councillors are set to hold their first meeting on October 27.

    Electoral officer Anthony Morton released the regional council's progress election results this afternoon.

    “There are still some ordinary votes to count as well as the special votes, so these results are not final and may change," he said.

    "We are hoping to be able to complete the vote processing and declare the final result on Thursday 13 October.” 

    Morton said voter turnout in Canterbury varied across the seven constituencies ranging between 34.55 per cent and 46.09 per cent.

    All councillors’ terms will take effect the day after the formal declaration of the election results. 

    ECan chief executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker said staff are preparing for the first meeting of the new council on October 27.  

    “All 16 councillors must be sworn in before they officially take office and can start making decisions," said Rixecker.

    "They will do that at the first meeting, then decide on a chair to lead the Council through this new term.” 

    Results for Environment Canterbury (2 vacancies per constituency)

    • North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Constituency 

    MCKAY, Claire 12,232 

    EDGE, Grant (Independent) 10,524 

    LISSINGTON, Shaun 8,427 

    VAUGHAN, Rachel 8,284 

    • Christchurch Central/Ōhoko 

    BYRNES, Greg 9,986 

    ROBINSON, Genevieve (Independent) 9,865 

    STOCKS, Brynlea (The People's Choice) 8,712 

    WIIG, Murray (Independent) 5,438 

    BOYCE (BOYCEY), Lindon (Independent) 1,613 

    • Christchurch North East/Ōrei 

    EAST, David (Independent) 14,203 

    DAVIES, Joe (The People's Choice – Labour) 9,095 

    CAMPBELL, Ashley (Independent) 7,251 

    APANUI, Tane (Rail And Simplified Transport) 6,938 

    KNOX, John (Independent) 6,003 

    • Christchurch South/Ōwhanga 

    SOUTHWORTH, Vicky (Independent) 16,147 

    DIETSCHE, Paul (Get Things Done) 9,671 

    HORN, Chrys (The People's Choice) 8,577 

    DANN, James Macbeth 7,153 

    • Christchurch West/Ōpuna 

    PAULING, Craig (The People's Choice) 12,635 

    SWIGGS, Deon (Independent) 10,520 

    STRINGER, John 9,900 

    FRANICEVIC, Paul Independent 8,101 

    DAVIS (MURRAY), Andrea 6,962 

    • Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi 

    MACKENZIE, Ian 16,910 

    SUNCKELL, John (Independent) 14,925 

    TROLOVE, Peter (NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers) 10,364 

    COFFEY, Matt (Independent) 5,831 

    • South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi 

    WARD, Nick 9,987 

    SCOTT, Peter Independent 9,711 

    MCKENZIE, Elizabeth Independent 9,294 

    SNOW, Roy Teweringa 3,472 