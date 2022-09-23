New electric boiler for Tug Lyttelton

Tug Lyttelton. Photo: Supplied

New Zealand’s oldest operational steamship - Tug Lyttelton - will get a new electric boiler after a heritage grant from Christchurch City Council.

The Tug Lyttelton Preservation Society received $58,000 towards the $116,000 cost of installing a new boiler in the 112-year-old tug.

The new boiler will cut the tug’s coal usage by up to 60 per cent and ensure the historic tug remains viable for future generations.

For decades, the tug helped ships safely in and out of Lyttelton harbour.

It was retired from service in 1971 and looked set to be dismantled until a group of volunteers stepped in to save it.

Since then the tug has forged a new career as a passenger steamer, taking people on cruises around the harbour and on charter trips.

The heritage grant for the tug was one of several approved by the city council last week.

St Saviour’s Church at Holy Trinity in Lyttelton. Photo: Supplied

Other grants included $25,169 for stonework conservation and repair work at St Saviour’s Church at Holy Trinity in Lyttelton.

The Canterbury Centre of Historic Photography and Film, based at Ferrymead Heritage Park, also received a $20,000 grant to help it preserve and share a unique, and largely unseen, collection of film glass plates and negatives documenting the history of Christchurch.