New Four Square gets the thumbs up from customers

    By Jess Gibson
    1. Star News
    Christchurch

    Craig Hawtin buys some of his essentials from Redlicffs Four Square worker Vanessa Forsyth. Photo...
    Craig Hawtin buys some of his essentials from Redcliffs Four Square worker Vanessa Forsyth. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Easy access, open space and “great service” are some of the things customers said they liked about the new Four Square in Redcliffs.

    The supermarket on Main Rd, which was formerly a New World, opened on Monday.

    Foodstuffs South Island owns both brands and decided to change the store after trends showed customers’ shopping habits had changed.

    Residents had been using the store to top up the grocery shopping they do at other supermarkets, and it became unsustainable for it to remain as a New World.

    Sam Timbrell and Ben Davie shopping together at the new Redcliffs Four Square. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Sam Timbrell and Ben Davie shopping together at the new Redcliffs Four Square. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Some customers were frustrated when Foodstuffs South Island said it had plans to rebrand to a Four Square in March, and there was also negative reaction when it was announced 19 jobs would be affected by the transition.

    But supermarket operator Heath de Garnham said the feedback has been “pretty good” since reopening.

    He said adjusting the store’s layout took about a month and rebranding took a week - his favourite part was the new community sit-down area at the entrance.

    "It’s about making it their store."

    Richmond Hill resident Craig Hawtin said the new Four Square was “brilliant” and he particularly liked the easy access.

    He shopped at New World “every second day” and plans on remaining a regular customer.

    In spite of the prices going up by a couple of dollars, he didn’t mind because of the great service.

    Sam Timbrell and Ben Davie were shopping together at the new store when it opened on Monday.

    Timbrell said the new entrance has “opened up quite well.’’

     

