Monday, 19 July 2021

New group set up to oppose Christchurch Airport's Tarras plan

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A new group is being welcomed to the fight plans for an international airport at Tarras.

    The new airport is being proposed by Christchurch International Airport Ltd, which is majority owned by Christchurch City Council.

    The group, called Stop Central Otago Airport, has been set up by Hawea Flat Extinction Rebellion member Zella Downing.

    Its website says: "New Zealanders didn’t ask for this, Central Otago doesn’t need it, the locals weren’t even consulted ..."

    One of the founders of Sustainable Tarras Marilyn Duxon said yesterday there had been discussions with the new group, which planned to represent broader interests than just those of Tarras residents.

    "We’re very much working together.

    "I think it’s great there’s more than one group opposing the airport.

    "It’s not just a little set of nimbys at Tarras, it’s actually the entire community that hates this idea."

    Ms Duxon said the only residents in favour of the airport were "a very small number of very vocal older mostly male people" who had a very old-fashioned view of what progress was.

    On its website, the new group predicts 70-100 flights in or out of Tarras Airport every 24 hours and says Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill Airports had plenty of spare capacity.

    Ms Downing could not be reached yesterday.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter