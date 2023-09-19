New home for wayward weka

A wayward weka released into the south Taranaki town of Manaia. Photo: DOC / Supplied

Two weka suspected of being illegally released into a Taranaki town have been rehomed back in Christchurch.

But concerns and confusion remain about how the birds found their way to the south Taranaki town of Manaia in the first place.

Local resident Peter Andreoli caught the first weka last December, before a second bird was found nearby by Guy and Jenny Oakley in April.

Both birds were cared for by staff, behind closed doors, at New Plymouth District Council's Brooklands Zoo.

DNA testing took place while decisions on their future home were considered.

The weka were transported from New Plymouth to Christchurch on Monday morning, where they have been offered a permanent home at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve.

Although weka were relatively common in the South Island, they had not been sighted in Taranaki for decades, according to the Department of Conservation (DOC). Records show weka were in Taranaki in 1918, but reported to be gone from the region by 1938.

A weka found at Manaia. Photo: Jenny Oakley

An attempt at reintroducing weka to Mt Taranaki in the 1970s was deemed unsuccessful, with one weka turning up at Port Taranaki and no other confirmed sightings.

Unconfirmed sightings of weka were reported on the south side of Mt Taranaki in the early 2000s.

Rangers are now concerned the birds had been unlawfully released into the region, potentially harming local native wildlife in the process.

DOC said it was investigating how the birds got into Manaia. Taranaki community ranger Gabriel Field said releasing them into the wild "wasn't an option".

"Since a precise location for the bird's origins could not be determined, we did not want to risk transmission of disease to our existing wild populations, or the potential muddling of weka genes that would not have mixed naturally.

"Being able to rehome them at Willowbank, and working with conservation partners to achieve that, is a good outcome and brings a nice end to what has been a puzzling little story."

Ngāruahine iwi representatives supported a karakia to acknowledge their departure from the Taranaki region.

DNA testing conducted at Massey University showed the weka likely came from the upper South Island.

Brooklands Zoo team lead Eve Cozzi said the keepers enjoyed rehabilitating native wildlife, but found looking after the two weka was a "particularly special experience".

"They're a new species for us and they're charismatic birds. Both have very different personalities - one is very confident around humans and they each have their own food preferences, love a good bath and investigating bird-friendly enrichment items.

"We will miss their distinctive and beautiful calls, but we're really pleased they're going to another great facility to be with other weka,"

Willowbank community and conservation engagement manager Shaun Horan said they were delighted to welcome the "cheeky native icons".

"Weka have been a 'larger than life' member of the Willowbank family for many years, and we are excited to be able to provide a home for these birds here at the reserve."