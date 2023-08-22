New jury to be selected in Benbow murder retrial

David Benbow denies killing childhood friend Michael McGrath. Photo: Iain McGregor / POOL / via NZ Herald

A new jury will be selected for the retrial of a former prison guard accused of murdering his friend Michael McGrath, whose body has never been found.

David Charles Benbow, 54, denies killing McGrath in Halswell, Christchurch, in 2017.

He pleaded not guilty during a seven-week trial in the High Court at Christchurch earlier this year. No verdict was reached.

On Monday a retrial began in the High Court at Christchurch before a jury of six men and six women.

However, on Tuesday morning the jury was discharged.

Justice Jonathan Eaton told the jury one of the jurors was sick and was excused for the next two days.

He said the trial could run with 11 jurors, or wait for two days for the juror, but given how long the trial was due to run the “better course” was to stop the trial now and start again with a new jury on Wednesday.

Justice Eaton said the matter was “frustrating for everybody”, but added “it’s the safest course of action”.

The jury was asked to come back on Wednesday. A new jury will be selected on Wednesday.

-By Sam Sherwood