New names and boundaries for Canterbury electorates finalised

The names and boundaries of some Canterbury electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.

The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review, which began six months ago in October.

The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November and 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February.

“Where possible, we have maintained existing electorate boundaries and no changes have been made to 36 electorates. The boundaries of 30 general and 5 Māori electorates have been adjusted to some degree,” says Judge Craig Thompson, Representation Commission chairman.

The areas where there have been the most boundary changes are in Christchurch, Otago, Southland, Auckland and Waikato. The former Port Hills electorate has been re-named the Banks Peninsula electorate.

“There are name changes for 11 electorates. The names were either proposed by us or suggested in public submissions to better describe the redrawn electorate areas,” said Thompson.

“Now the boundaries and names have been finalised, we’d encourage people to go to www.vote.nz to check which electorate they are in.”

The final electorates can be viewed through interactive mapping. Electorate maps and the Report of the Representation Commission 2020 can be downloaded from the website.

South Island general electorates. The number of South Island electorates is fixed at 16. Changes include: